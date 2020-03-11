Kissing Of Court Crucifix Leading To Fears Of Increased Coronavirus Risks In Malta

Concerns are being raised over the continuation of a particular part of Maltese court procedure: the kissing of the crucifix for those about to give testimony.

Preventative measures have been rolled out across the country to halt the spread of the coronavirus, from mandatory quarantine to the banning of large public gathering.

However, people with knowledge of Malta’s courts and tribunals have raised concerns over the continued use of the cross in officials procedures.

In Maltese courts and tribunals, a person is compelled to kiss the cross and swear they will be telling the truth.

Muslims are allowed to kiss the Quran and non-believers may kiss the Maltese constitution – however, one person who spoke to Lovin Malta said she couldn’t believe the kissing of the cross was still a part of the procedure.

She also wondered if there were any precautions being taken in regards to how many people are being allowed in a courtroom, and if they are ventilated and cleaned appropriately.

This comes on the same day that healthcare professionals raised the alarm after a number of alcohol hand rub bottles went missing – presumed stolen – within Mater Dei.

What do you think of these latest developments?