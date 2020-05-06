‘Kind-Hearted And Much Loved’: Heartfelt Tributes Pour In Following Shocking News Of 20-Year-Old Maltese Student’s Death

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta is grieving with the news of another tragic loss, this time of 20-year-old student Lynden Fenech.

Lynden passed away last night at the young age of 20. The news of his passing came as a shock to those around him who have taken to Facebook to wish their condolences to the young man’s family.

Lynden was a student at Dingli’s Savio College, which described the young man as a ‘kind-hearted’ and ‘much-loved’ individual.


Show

Youth political organisation Studenti Demokristjani Maltin (SDM) also expressed its condolences to the family and friends of Lynden, who attended some of the organisation’s events.

SDM has also suspended its election-related activities in light of the shocking news.

Tributes continue to pour in for Lynden as Malta comes to grasp with the tragic reality.

Rest In Peace, Lynden

