Kenneth ‘From Castille’, The Prime Minister’s PA, And Former Communications Head Testify And Other Key Dates In Court This Week

The infamous Kenneth Camillieri from Castille has been called to face the public inquiry into the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana, with other key government figures also called in to testify.

The personal assistant of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and current Prime Minister Abela, Ray Barbara will also face questioning, along with the former Government Communications Head Kurt Farrugia.

Farrugia, a key figure in Muscat’s administration, was promoted to CEO of Malta Enterprise in July 2019. His €130,000 per year contract has raised eyebrows.

With Lovin Malta following each sitting live, here are the dates you need to look out for:

1. Wednesday 26th February at 2pm

Columnist and environmental activist Petra Caruana Dingli, who was a close friend of Caruana Galizia, will testify at the public inquiry looking into the journalist’s assassination. She has regularly detailed how the journalist would face harassment and regular threats over her 30-year career.

Another friend of Caruana Galizia, Glorya Beacom, will also testify. Beacom has a unique insight into the intimidation Caruana Galizia faced, having been with her the night she was forced to seek refuge in a convent to escape a baying crowd, which included the then-mayor of Żurrieq.

2. Friday 28th February at 2pm

The infamous Kenneth from Castille who has been named several times will appear before the inquiry the following Friday, as will key government figures like Farrugia and Barbara.

Kenneth Camillieri used to work as a security guard for former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and has been linked to a covert €3 million bail request of the three men charged with carrying out the murder.

He also allegedly informed Melvin Theuma that the state had identified three mobile numbers of people involved in the murder. Theuma’s number was on the list. Theuma said the claims can be corroborated by gaming company director Johann Cremona, who was with Camilleri at the time.

Farrugia’s successor, Matthew Carbone, proved to be confrontational on the stand, as was Deputy Head of Communications Nigel Vella. The pair were regularly berated by the inquiry board for failing to answer questions.

The pair both seemed to limit their influence on the administration, both insisting that they simply followed orders. Farrugia should be different. It is well known that he was a key figure in Muscat’s administration, and had a critical role in top-level discussions.

He is even considered a pivotal member of Muscat’s electoral machine, leading devastating victory after devastating victory in elections.

Farrugia, it appears, could provide crucial answers to the inner workings at Castille. However, his loyalty to Muscat means this is all up in the air.