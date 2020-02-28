Kenneth ‘From Castille’ Confirms Meeting Middleman In Daphne Caruana Galizia Assassination But Says He Did Not Tell Keith Schembri

The infamous Kenneth ‘From Castille’ Camilleri has confirmed that he did meet the middleman in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia during the public inquiry into the murder.

Camilleri refrained from talking about the case directly given that it is currently subject to investigation and he is scheduled to appear in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech on 27th March.

However, the Times of Malta reports that Camillieri told the court that “[he] had not told Keith Schembri that Melvin Theuma met me”.

Meanwhile, he also revealed that he is currently being investigated over his alleged role in the assassination by Chief Inspector Keith Arnaud.

Camillieri is the former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat’s security guard linked to a covert three million euro bail request of the three men charged with carrying out the murder.

Theuma has confirmed to the courts that a meeting between him and Camillieri took place to discuss the issue, which has been echoed in recordings. Meanwhile, Theuma has said that he believes Camilleri took a phone call with Schembri during the meeting. However, this cannot be confirmed.

Camilleri told the public inquiry that he had last spoken to Schembri when he left from his OPM role in February 2019. However, the recorded conversations took place sometime around April/May 2018, while Camilleri was working for Muscat.

The former security guard also has links to former OPM staffer Neville Gafa having accompanied him on an unofficial covert meeting to Libya.

He revealed that the pair had spoken after Gafa appeared before the public last week.

“We’re friends. We turn to each other. I don’t know who he reported to when we returned from Libya,” he said.