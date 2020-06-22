Kenneth ‘From Castille’ Camilleri Chooses Not To Testify In Yorgen Fenech Case Due To Potential Criminal Charges

Kenneth Camilleri, the infamous former security guard of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, has refused to testify in the police’s case against Yorgen Fenech in the connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana out of fear of prejudicing his own case.

Earlier today, Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud confirmed that Camilleri remains firmly under suspicion for his role in the murder and could be charged at a later day. Arnaud said that the same also applies to the man who testified before Camilleri, his former employer OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

“You have the right to remain silent and choose not to testify, as you could face criminal charges,” Magistrate Montebello told both Schembri and Camilleri.

While Schembri opted to speak, Camilleri said he would not testify and walked immediately off the stand.

Before walking into the hall, he was seen sitting and talking to Neville Gafa, who was initially part of Schembri’s entourage in court.

State witness Melvin Theuma has testified that Camilleri led a plot to bail out the three men charged with carrying out the murder. Three meetings between Theuma and Camilleri have been confirmed by another witness, Johann Cremona.

During the first meeting at Theuma’s home, Camilleri called up someone, after which he told Theuma to inform the men charged with the murder of Caruana Galizia that they will get bailed out on the 22nd of that month. Theuma said that while he didn’t eavesdrop on Camilleri’s conversation, he suspected he was speaking to Keith Schembri because the two of them both worked at Castille.

Theuma said that the next day Camilleri visited him and brought out a piece of paper with three mobile numbers written on it, one of which was his [Theuma’s] old mobile number.

Schembri denied all links to Camilleri plot. However, he confirmed that Camilleri worked for OPN from 2013 to around 2018.

