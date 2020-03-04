Keith Schembri’s Former Personal Assistant Says Murder Suspect Yorgen Fenech Would ‘Often’ Visit Castille

Charlene Bianco Farrugia, the former Personal Assistant to Keith Schembri and key OPM staffer, has confirmed that Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech would “often” visit Castille.

“Ġieli rajtu [I sometimes saw him], I don’t know whether he signed a guestbook or anything like that. But, yes, I often saw him,” Bianco Farrugia told the public inquiry. However, she was coy on the number of times she saw Fenech at the Office of the Prime Minister.

Bianco Farrugia served as Schembri’s personal assistant from 2013 to 2016, before being promoted to lead government projects across several ministries. Her office remained on the same floor as former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and Schembri.

She was moved out of OPM once Robert Abela was appointed Prime Minister, having been transferred to the state-run Malta Information Technology Agency.

According to a Times of Malta report, Middleman Melvin Theuma met with Bianco Farrugia on 10th November, after the assassination took place. The meeting was set up by the suspected mastermind behind the assassination, Yorgen Fenech, who is a childhood friend of Schembri.

Asked to give some kind of indication as to Fenech’s visits, Bianco Farrugia referred to a Lovin Malta article which revealed that according to the official record, Fenech visited Castille at least 26 times since 2013. His last official visit was in 2017.

Fenech’s last official visit was in 2017. However, a Maltese Minister speaking under the condition of anonymity rubbished the official record, telling Malta Today:

“Yorgen Fenech was always at Castille in and out of Schembri’s office, and it was well known that he was close to him.”

Fenech’s close relationship with Schembri was revealed following his arrest in connection with the murder. Fenech has claimed that Schembri kept him continuously updated about the progress of the investigation through direct information from investigators.

These included details like Fenech’s phone being tapped, the particulars of Vince Musccat’s pardon, and the imminent arrests of the three men who have been charged with carrying out the murder.

The former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff is still under investigation for murder and his potential involvement in the assassination of Caruana Galizia, and a litany of other offences which include:

Allegedly leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

