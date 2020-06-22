Keith Schembri Testifies That Saviour Balzan Was Informed In Advance Of Raid On Daphne Murder Suspects

Keith Schembri has testified that MaltaToday’s managing editor Saviour Balzan was informed in advance of the raid on the three men charged with murdering Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“When it comes to the raids, one media house, MaltaToday, knew the raid was coming – they were warned,” Schembri said. “Saviour Balzan told me that I could have told him about the raid.”

Schembri says Balzan did not publish the story before the raid in December 2017, which resulted in the arrests of brothers Alfred and George Degiorgio and their accomplice Vince Muscat.

Besides Balzan, the former OPM chief of staff said eight people knew of the impending raise – then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, then deputy commissioner Silvio Valletta, Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud, then Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, Brigadier Curmi, deputy Brigadier Mark Mallia and two members from the Secret Services.

Middleman Melvin Theuma has also testified that Fenech had informed him advance of the impending raid and that he had promptly shared that information with the Degiorgios and Muscat before the police arrested them.

Schembri is currently testifying in the case against Fenech, who has been charged with conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Since his arrest in November 2019, Fenech has implicated Schembri in the murder.

You can follow the proceedings live here.