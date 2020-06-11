Keith Schembri Summoned To Testify In Police’s Case Against Yorgen Fenech Over Caruana Galizia Assassination

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, has been ordered to testify in the next sitting of the police’s compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

He was set to face cross-examination in the police’s case against Fenech on 27th March 2020. However, with the courts closed following the outbreak of COVID-19 in Malta, this was postponed.

Schembri will not testify in the next sitting, scheduled for Monday 15th June at 9am. However, he will do so by the following Monday 22nd June at the latest.

On Monday Johann Cremona, a director of gaming company Bestplay, which was part of Fenech’s Tumas Group business empire, is set to testify.

Doctor Adrian Vella and former OPM security detail Kenneth Camilleri will also testify in later sittings.

Fenech claims in recordings that he was fed information on the investigation directly from Schembri and Valletta.

These details included the arrest of the three men charged with carrying out the murder, a potential pardon, that their phones were wiretapped, and that Chris Cardona’s number was discovered on the phone of one of Daphne’s killers.

Adrian Vella is the doctor of both Fenech and Schembri who acted as go-between while the former was under police bail. He allegedly passed on the frame-up letter and planned an escape with Fenech.

Fenech has described a “fraternal” relationship with Schembri to the courts. Schembri has even confirmed under oath that they were friends and had also holidayed together on occasion.

In a previous sitting, Arnaud said Schembri was under investigation over a litany of offences which include:



Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

Meanwhile, Melvin Theuma has testified that Cremona, who was also a personal friend of Theuma’s, had called him up to inform him he was going to pay him a visit and ended up visiting him alongside Kenneth Camilleri.

While at Theuma’s home, Camilleri called up someone, after which he told Theuma to inform the men charged with the murder of Caruana Galizia that they will get bailed out on the 22nd of that month. Theuma said that while he didn’t eavesdrop on Camilleri’s conversation, he suspected he was speaking to Keith Schembri because the two of them both worked at Castille.

Theuma said Camilleri also brought out a piece of paper with three mobile numbers written on it, one of which was his [Theuma’s] old mobile number.

