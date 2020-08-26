Keith Schembri Still Under Investigation With Evidence Mounting Over Potential Perjury And Obstruction Of Justice In Caruana Galizia Murder

Keith Schembri is still under his investigation for his role in the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia with evidence mounting that the former Prime Minister’s chief of staff could have at the very least committed perjury and obstruction of justice.

“Investigations in respect of Keith Schembri are ongoing,” Malta’s Police said when asked to comment on the recent testimony of Adrian Vella, the doctor-turned-messenger of Schembri and prime suspect Yorgen Fenech.

In the last sitting of the police’s case against Fenech, Vella confirmed that he passed on documents between Fenech and Schembri while the latter was under police bail for the murder.

The letters reportedly deal with an alleged frame-up attempt of Chris Cardona, which have been published by Lovin Malta. Vella said he recognised Fenech’s handwriting on the documents, but could not confirm with absolute certainty whether these were the documents he was handed.

Schembri has confirmed meeting Vella during the period messages were exchanged, but insists he didn’t write, send or deliver the note in question. However, Vella has told the court that Schembri was lying under oath.

Vella has also confirmed to the courts that he called Schembri when police that were ready to arrest him were waiting for 15 minutes outside his home. He told the courts that during this period he deleted entire WhatsApp conversations.

Schembri was first arrested in connection with the crime in November 2019. However, he was released without charge and is not currently under police bail.

Until Vella’s sitting, Schembri has been vaguely referenced in state witness Melvin Theuma’s secret recordings. However, Fenech insists Schembri was very much part of the plot and has described his relationship with him as fraternal.

Schembri never brought up his close relationship with Fenech during any of the unprecedented briefings of the investigation. Fenech claims Schembri leaked many details of the investigation.

Beyond the murder, Fenech and Schembri are linked to corruption scandals within the highest levels of government. Former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar that Fenech was willing to give up all information on the scandals, including everyone involved, when he was arrested last November.

Fenech is a major shareholder in the controversial Electrogas deal and the owner of 17 Black, the offshore company listed as the target client of Schembri and Konrad Mizzi’s Panama accounts.

More recently, 17 Black was found to be at the centre of a dubious deal involving the purchase of a Montenegro wind farm by Malta’s state-owned Enemalta plc.

Recent reports by Reuters and Times of Malta uncovered that the Maltese government had agreed to pay out €10.3 million for a Montenegro wind farm that had just been bought for €2.9 million two weeks prior.

According to Reuters and the Daphne Caruana Galizia foundation, the other company linked to deal, Cifidex, is connected to Turab Musayev, a former Electrogas director.

