Keith Schembri Resigns From The Labour Party

The Prime Minister’s former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri has resigned from the Labour Party after major figures launched calls for him step away from the party.

“I always believed in the Labour movement that was dreamt up under the Leadership of Dr Joseph Muscat, and I always believed in the values of the party. I never wanted my name to be used and be a spoke in the wheels of the Labour Party”

“I am convinced that the truth will come out and everyone can see, even those who judged me on unfounded allegations,” Schembri wrote in a resignation letter to Labour Party Chairman Daniel Micallef.

Schembri first resigned from his government role after his arrest in connection with the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Keith Schembri is still under investigation for murder and a litany of other offences which include allegedly leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

He is also linked to a potential frame-up of Economy Minister Chris Cardona.

Despite the grave issues, Schembri refused to apologise to Labour supporters when confronted by the press after his day in court, saying he had won them ten elections.

Earlier, Cardona, who is also Deputy Labour Party leader, called for Schembri’s immediate expulsion.

“The damage that is being done to the party means we have to send a clear message – if not then the party is complicit,” he said.

Yesterday, the ever-controversial Jason Micallef, a former general secretary of the Labour Party, echoed similar concerns.

“The Labour Party is bigger than any individual, whoever he or she is,” he wrote on Facebook.

