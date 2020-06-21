Keith Schembri Posts On Social Media For The First Time This Year Ahead Of His Testimony Tomorrow, ‘It’s Time For The Truth To Come Out’

Keith Schembri has spoken out on social media for the first time this year ahead of his appearance in court tomorrow in relation to the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“At last the time has come where tomorrow I will speak and reveal the truth,” Schembri said in a cryptic Facebook post.

The former chief of staff of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has been particularly quiet since last year’s shocking revelations into the Daphne Caruana Galiza case and it has since come out that he several connections with the murder.

Schembri will finally testify in the police’s compilation of evidence against murder suspect Yorgen Fenech starting on Monday at 10am.

Lovin Malta will be covering the sitting live and with fresh revelations emerging day after day, each sitting could provide a new stream of information.

What do you make of this? Let us know in the comments below