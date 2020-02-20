Keith Schembri Ordered To Testify In Police’s Murder Case Against Yorgen Fenech

Keith Schembri, the former chief of staff of former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, has been ordered to testify in the next sitting of the police’s compilation of evidence against Daphne Caruana Galizia murder suspect Yorgen Fenech.

Magistrate Rachel Montebello ordered that Schembri testify at the next sitting, scheduled for 27th March, along with former OPM security detail Kenneth Camilleri and Johann Cremona, a director of gaming company Bestplay, which was part of Fenech’s Tumas Group business empire.

Middleman Melvin Theuma has testified that Cremona, who was also a personal friend of Theuma’s, had called him up to inform him he was going to pay him a visit and ended up visiting him alongside Kenneth Camilleri.

While at Theuma’s home, Camilleri called up someone, after which he told Theuma to inform the men charged with the murder of Caruana Galizia that they will get bailed out on the 22nd of that month. Theuma said that while he didn’t eavesdrop on Camilleri’s conversation, he suspected he was speaking to Keith Schembri because the two of them both worked at Castille.

Theuma said Camilleri also brought out a piece of paper with three mobile numbers written on it, one of which was his [Theuma’s] old mobile number.

“He showed it to me and I said I recognised my old number but not the other two numbers,” Theuma said. “Camilleri then said I must therefore be the mastermind behind the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia, and I said that the mastermind must be Fenech because he paid for it.”

Despite this stunning accusation, Theuma claimed that he hadn’t questioned Camilleri’s logic, arguing that he wasn’t in a fit state of mind.

As for Schembri, this will be his second time testifying in court since Fenech implicated him in the assassination of Caruana Galizia, an allegation Schemrbi denies. In his first testimony, Schembri contradicted the versions of events layed out by Fenech, Theuma and Adrian Vella, the doctor suspected of acting as a messenger between Fenech and Schembri.