Keith Schembri Leaves Malta On Brief Vacation, Gets Police Clearance To Do So   

Keith Schembri has reportedly left Malta for a three-day vacation to Italy and has received police clearance to do so.

Times of Malta reported that Schembri’s legal team had informed the police of their client’s vacation plans and that the police had no objections.

The Prime Minister’s chief of staff has been implicated by murder suspect Yorgen Fenech in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia and chief homicide inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed that he is under investigation for homicide, tampering with evidence and other offences.

Schembri was initially arrested but was released without charge and wasn’t placed on police bail.

Testifying in court, Arnaud said that Schembri had claimed to have lost his phone and that police have so far been unable to locate it. Schembri also refused to give police his passwords to his email accounts and iCloud on the grounds that they contained sensitive government information.

Nationalist MEP David Casa blasted the police for allowing Schembri to go on holiday.

“Absolutely unbelievable. Instead of interrogating Schembri – who is under a formal MURDER investigation – the police have happily granted Keith Schembri permission to fly out on holiday,” he said.

