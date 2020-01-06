د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Keith Schembri Is Back In Malta Following Holiday From Political Crisis And Alleged Links To Caruana Galizia Assassination

Author profile image

By

1
Article Featured Image

The Prime Minister’s former Chief of Staff Keith Schembri is back in Malta following a short holiday to Italy that raised eyebrows among a concerned public still coming to grips with the current political crisis.

Schembri first left Malta on 26th December, with it initially being reported that he had requested police permission to do so. However, it was later revealed that this was not the case, and he actually was never required to do so.

Questions were immediately raised that Schembri could be attempting to flee from the islands. At yesterday’s protest, several speakers even questioned whether Schembri had yet returned to the country.

However, sources close to Schembri told Lovin Malta that the Prime Minister’s former Chief of Staff had been back at his home in Mellieha for several days.

The police’s decision to allow Schembri to travel raised serious questions. While he is not under police bail, Inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed under oath that Schembri remains under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, along with a litany of other offences which include:

Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

Arnaud has also testified that Schembri claimed to have lost his phone the night of his arrest, and they have so far been unable to locate it.  Schembri also refused to give police his passwords to his email accounts and iCloud because they contained sensitive government information.

Meanwhile, Schembri’s office at the Labour Party headquarters is yet to be searched, while his Castille office was left unguarded and ignored by investigators for close to ten days.

Schembri is not the only disgraced public official who has been enjoying some time off, with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat going abroad no less than four times to destinations like Dubai, London, and Bethlehem.

READ NEXT: Robert Abela: ‘I Can’t Understand How Businesses Whose Profits Have Exploded Say They Cannot Improve Salaries’

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK