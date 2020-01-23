Keith Schembri Is Back In Malta After Mysterious Two-Day Trip To Tunisia

The former Prime Minister’s Chief of Staff Keith Schembri is back from a mysterious two-day break to Tunisia, sources have confirmed to Lovin Malta.

Schembri headed to the North African country on the morning of 20th January 2020, the day after his friend and former OPM employee Neville Gafa boarded a similar flight.

Lovin Malta is informed Schembri returned to Malta yesterday. It is as yet unclear what he did during the visit.

He’s been leading a jet-setting lifestyle ever since he was arrested in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Schembri’s short holiday to Italy raised eyebrows among a concerned public still coming to grips with the current political crisis. Meanwhile, the police’s decision to allow him to travel yet again raises eyebrows.

While Schembri is not under police bail, Inspector Keith Arnaud has confirmed under oath that he remains under investigation for his potential involvement in the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, along with a litany of other offences which include:

Tampering with evidence, leaking extensive information about the investigation, obstructing justice, and acquiring a phantom job for middleman Melvin Theuma.

Arnaud has also testified that Schembri claimed to have lost his phone the night of his arrest, and they have so far been unable to locate it. Schembri also refused to give police his passwords to his email accounts and iCloud because they contained sensitive government information.

Meanwhile, Schembri’s office at the Labour Party headquarters is yet to be searched, while his Castille office was left unguarded and ignored by investigators for close to ten days.