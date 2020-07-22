Keith Arnaud And Lawrence Cutajar Could Feature On Recently Discovered Melvin Theuma Tapes

The case concerning the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia looks set for another major twist.

Yorgen Fenech’s defence team have just indicated that recently discovered recordings of state witness Melvin Theuma could feature both Chief Homicide Inspector Keith Arnaud and former Police Commissioner Lawrence Cutajar.

In today’s sitting, which is still ongoing, Fenech’s legal team said they wanted to confront both Arnaud and Cutajar with the recordings today. Cutajar should be the next witness to take the stand.

“Ideally these would have been played out to Melvin Theuma, but that isn’t possible,” they said.

The recordings were uncovered within corrupted files of Theuma’s hard-drive that was submitted in the case. Police never found these recordings, with the court expert saying he only learned about them at 2pm yesterday.

Eight recordings were uncovered in the hidden files. It is still unclear what details will emerge.

During last week’s sitting Fenech’s lawyer Gianluca Caruana Curran asked whether Edwin Brincat (Il-Ġojja) had paid €30,000 to then police commissioner Lawrence Cutajar, with the implication being that Theuma had bribed Cutajar to secure a pardon.

Brincat is a mutual acquaintance of Cutajar and Theuma, and Cutajar is under investigation for leaking information to Theuma, via Brincat, about the police investigation into the murder.

Theuma denied that Brincat paid Cutajar €30,000, and it was at this point that Fenech’s lawyer asked the court to play out a particular recording that Theuma had taken.

Caruana Curran said he had been waiting for seven months for the prosecution to play this recording but it hasn’t done so.

The lawyer said these recordings will prove that Theuma was lying when he said he only recorded Fenech and his business partner Johann Cremona.

