Kaxxaturi’s Campaign Against Misuse Of Public Funds On Facebook Raises Over €5,000 In A Few Days
Kaxxaturi’s new campaign against the widespread abuse of public funds on ministers’ personal Facebook pages has raised over €5,000 in a matter of days.
In case you missed it, Lovin Malta’s talk show launched an online petition requesting a comprehensive audit into Facebook misuse and demanding a full refund of any misspent taxpayer money.
Till now, 2130 people have signed the petition.
This follows a report by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life, which flagged widespread misuse of public funds and resources to promote posts published on ministers’ personal Facebook pages.
Viewers are being asked to donate money for the Kaxxaturi episode to be boosted all over Facebook and for the petition to Parliament to be promoted as much as possible. We’ll be spending every cent donated on promoting the Kaxxaturi episode and its petition.
Visit www.kaxxaturi.com to find donation details and a link to our petition site.
Sign the petition and share this post like wildfire