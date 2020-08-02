Kaxxaturi Raising Donations For Court Action Against TV Stations Owned By Political Parties

Tonight’s episode explains why the party-owned stations go contrary to the Constitution which demands impartiality from news and current affairs broadcasts. It also quotes the Broadcasting Authority CEO’s PhD thesis which says that Malta’s subsidiary legislation, which enables the party stations to cancel each other out, is not in line with the Constitution, which is the highest law in the land.

Lovin Malta’s flagship satire news show Kaxxaturi tonight announced that it is raising money to mount a court case aimed at bringing an end to party-owned TV stations One and Net.

Presenter Jon Mallia also argues that the stations breach the fundamental right to freedom of information, which encompasses the right to receive and impart information which is truthful and which reflects a plurality of opinions.

Kaxxaturi believes that the set up of the Broadcasting Authority, which will soon also apply its rules to audiovisual content on the Internet is also problematic because its members are exclusively chosen by the Labour Party and the Nationalist Party, giving their platforms an inherent conflict of interest.

Another point raised in the programme is that if sponsorships are disallowed from current affairs and news programmes, political stations funded by anonymous donors such as big businesses are even more problematic. The current situation also creates unfair competition because party stations can trade advertising for political influence.

In its last episode, Kaxxaturi raised €6,000 for its campaign to stop ministers using public funds on their private Facebook pages.

Visit www.kaxxaturi.com to donate to the legal fund.