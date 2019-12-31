Karozzin Horse Bolts In Marsa Leaving Two People Injured

Photo Credit: TVM

Two people were rushed to hospital earlier today following a road accident between a car and karozzin.

It was reported by TVM that the horse pulling the karozzin was struck by a car and bolted, causing the karozzin to fall.

Panicked, the horse ran into someone before getting stuck in crash barriers.

According to police, the incident happened on Triq Diċembru Tlettax in Marsa at around 12:30 pm.

Three ambulances were called to the scene and a 35-year-old man was labeled as suffering from grievous injuries by TVM. The injuries of the other person have yet to be disclosed.

The condition of the horse is also unknown.

Investigations are ongoing.