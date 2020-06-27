د . إAEDSRر . س

Karl Stagno Navarra Says He Was Given Residential Parking Because Of Death Threats

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Karl Stagno Navarra was granted residential parking in Sliema to protect his security following death threats over the past weeks, the Labour TV presenter told Lovin Malta.

“This decision was beyond me, I had nothing to do with it,” he insisted. “This was ordered by the police after death threats they considered serious.”

He said that several people are currently being questioned by police for these threats.

On 1st June, Stagno Navarra received blood-soaked tissues anonymously by mail in a letter with a dynamite stick drawn onto it, which he described as an attempt to stop him exposing the truth.

Today, The Shift News condemned the fact that Stagno Navarra was given a reserved parking space outside his home in Melita Street, Sliema. The photos show a Transport Malta permit on his car and the sign that upholds the reservation.

“It’s with the very same reasoning that Daphne Caruana Galizia was killed. Police are taking such threats to journalists very seriously now,” Stagno Navarra said. 

What do you make of this?

