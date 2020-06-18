Karl Stagno Navarra Claims Yorgen Fenech Offered Adrian Delia €250,000 Personally To Prevent MEP’s Reelection
Labour TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra has alleged that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had offered PN leader Adrian Delia €250,000 personally to stop the reelection of David Casa to the European Parliament.
On his show Pjazza last night, Stagno Navarra alleged that Fenech made this offer to Delia after inviting him over to his ranch in Ħaż-Żebbuġ some time after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.
“Yesterday, I asked Delia to inform his parliamentary group what he and Yorgen Fenech spoke about at his ranch, who they spoke about and to whom they toasted,” he said. “He hasn’t done so yet, but Melvin Theuma has since testified that Yorgen Fenech offered the PN a sum of money to prevent David Casa’s re-election.”
“The sum was of €50,000, with a further €200,000 on offer if Casa wasn’t elected. Obviously, Delia unsuccessfully pushed his favourite candidate but Casa won the block vote of Simon Busuttil’s faction and got elected.”
Stagno Navarra’s allegation is strikingly similar to one made last year by former radio host and current PN MP David Thake during a Xarabank show featuring Delia.
The allegation wasn’t openly spoken about since Thake’s intervention, but it was brought up again yesterday in court by state witness Melvin Theuma, who said his then-friend Fenech was frustrated at Casa hounding him over his Dubai company 17 Black.
The PN has denied ever receiving any kind of offer or payment to undermine any of its candidates in an election. However, Thake has urged his party to conduct an internal investigation and has also called on the police to investigate.