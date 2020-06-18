Karl Stagno Navarra Claims Yorgen Fenech Offered Adrian Delia €250,000 Personally To Prevent MEP’s Reelection

Labour TV presenter Karl Stagno Navarra has alleged that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had offered PN leader Adrian Delia €250,000 personally to stop the reelection of David Casa to the European Parliament.

On his show Pjazza last night, Stagno Navarra alleged that Fenech made this offer to Delia after inviting him over to his ranch in Ħaż-Żebbuġ some time after the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“Yesterday, I asked Delia to inform his parliamentary group what he and Yorgen Fenech spoke about at his ranch, who they spoke about and to whom they toasted,” he said. “He hasn’t done so yet, but Melvin Theuma has since testified that Yorgen Fenech offered the PN a sum of money to prevent David Casa’s re-election.”

“The sum was of €50,000, with a further €200,000 on offer if Casa wasn’t elected. Obviously, Delia unsuccessfully pushed his favourite candidate but Casa won the block vote of Simon Busuttil’s faction and got elected.”