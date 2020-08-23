Karl Pace Laid To Rest In Serene And Beautiful Sea Burial

Karl Pace, the 34-year-old Maltese man beloved for his unique personality and determination, has been laid to rest at sea.

“A fitting farewell to a person who truly could not be contained by this earth. The emptiness you leave behind is real,” Chris Pace, Karl’s brother, said alongside a video of the burial.

“Such is the eternal wisdom and pure, everlasting love you left among us. You are forever with me in my heart. Forever in my love which I will transmit to my children. Be free and go wherever you want to go. You are one of a kind.”