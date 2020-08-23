Karl Pace Laid To Rest In Serene And Beautiful Sea Burial
Karl Pace, the 34-year-old Maltese man beloved for his unique personality and determination, has been laid to rest at sea.
“A fitting farewell to a person who truly could not be contained by this earth. The emptiness you leave behind is real,” Chris Pace, Karl’s brother, said alongside a video of the burial.
“Such is the eternal wisdom and pure, everlasting love you left among us. You are forever with me in my heart. Forever in my love which I will transmit to my children. Be free and go wherever you want to go. You are one of a kind.”
Social media was flooded with friends, family and loved ones sharing memories and special moments they shared with Karl.
His story has made national news after he was severely injured after his boat caught on fire in the Mġarr Port in June. Thousands were raised for life-saving surgery for him, but he finally succumbed to his injuries earlier this week.
His loved ones chose the open sea for a serene and tranquil ceremony, fitting for the man who was able to bring calm to others lives.
His burial at sea followed a mass in Mosta, before his body was taken aboard a boat from the Ta’ Xbiex marina that ventured three miles outside of the Grand Harbour.
Emotional moments from the fitting funeral were captured by friend and photographer Daryl Cauchi.
Among the emotional farewells, Karl’s brother had written a powerful send-off that resonated with everyone who knew him.