Kamra Tal-Periti Urges Architects To Be More Attentive And ‘Reflect’ On The Consequences Of Their Actions

“This is a time for the profession to reflect deeply on its contribution to what the Kamra tal-Periti had, last June, effectively termed an industry in crisis. Our collective contribution to the situation the industry finds itself in cannot be downplayed. The profession must demand the highest standards from each and every one of its members, in all aspects of our practice, and the council of the Kamra is fully committed to this goal,” Simone Vella Lenicker, president of the Kamra tal-Periti, said.

The president of the Chamber of Architects has sent an open letter to members of the profession urging them to reflect on their contribution to a sector that recently took the life of a 54-year-old Maltese mother.

The letter comes as the country attempts to come to terms with the collapse of a fourth home in 12 months, and the death of Miriam Pace.

Since the collapse of her Ħamrun home earlier this week, the construction industry has been put under the spotlight once again. Prime Minister Robert Abela has since up an ad-hoc committee to take stock of the industry and propose some revisions.

However, eyes are now turning to the architects of Malta, with many wondering just how large a contribution to the current state of affairs they had. Vella Linecker herself said that while the industry has changed along with society “several sectors within the industry have failed to address and keep up with these changes”.

“Understandably, many periti are in a state of shock. Many have communicated their concerns to the Council and have offered their technical expertise on various aspects. Your support of the Council’s efforts to ensure that the changes that are desperately needed in the industry materialise has never been more important and necessary,” Vella Linecker continued.

“The Council is doing its utmost to fulfil its role and duty as the legally established interlocutor with Government on behalf of the profession, and assures you that it will not relent in its efforts to overhaul the industry in all its aspects,” she ended.

You can find her full open letter below.

The shocking incident of Monday 2nd March 2020 prematurely claimed the life of an innocent person. There are no words that can comfort Miriam Pace’s family at this time, and no amount of finger-pointing will bring her back. Our condolences are heartfelt, yet they are nowhere close to enough.

Our profession, albeit regulated, forms part of a complex industry that is very poorly regulated, and in some aspects not regulated at all. Despite our best efforts, meticulous discharge of our services and diligent approach to the oftentimes complex and potentially dangerous situations that construction sites present, the past months have clearly shown that all is not well.

Legislative and regulatory deficiencies have been highlighted time and again by the Kamra tal-Periti since 2007, yet successive legislatures have failed to address the problems plaguing the industry head on. In May 2019, the Kamra presented a comprehensive proposal for the introduction of A Modern Framework for Building and Construction Regulations, which has received support from all the key stakeholders in the industry, yet its implementation has not taken off in an effective manner. Despite the Letter of Commitment presented by Government to the Kamra tal-Periti in August 2019, many of the actions agreed upon have not materialised, despite the urgency they merit.

In a statement in Parliament on Tuesday, the Prime Minister confirmed his Government’s commitment to bring about the necessary changes to the industry and to take into consideration the Kamra’s proposals in this regard. A meeting has been scheduled with the Prime Minister for next week, wherein the Council will present its position on the changes that are necessary, as well as on the long overdue revisions to the Periti Act. Another meeting is being scheduled with the Opposition.

Apart from focussing on the regulatory deficiencies, this is also a time for the profession to reflect deeply on its contribution to what the Kamra tal-Periti had, last June, effectively termed an industry in crisis. Our collective contribution to the situation the industry finds itself in cannot be downplayed. The profession must demand the highest standards from each and every one of its members, in all aspects of our practice, and the Council of the Kamra is fully committed to this goal.

Our studies, our training and our experience are our major assets, which we ought to use with wisdom to help the industry advance and achieve the high standards society demands and deserves. We all should, without fear, appreciate the additional obligations, duties and demands expected of us as professionals and lead players in the construction process. We need to be more attentive to the implications and consequences of each and every one of our actions on our profession, on society and on our environment. The industry has changed with society and will continue to change. Unfortunately several sectors within the industry have failed to address and keep up with these changes. We should all embrace the new complexities and assist the other players in the industry to similarly raise their standards by demanding of them too only the highest level of competence, duty and care.

Understandably, many periti are in a state of shock. Many have communicated their concerns to the Council and have offered their technical expertise on various aspects. Your support of the Council’s efforts to ensure that the changes that are desperately needed in the industry materialise has never been more important and necessary.

The Council is doing its utmost to fulfil its role and duty as the legally established interlocutor with Government on behalf of the profession, and assures you that it will not relent in its efforts to overhaul the industry in all its aspects.

What do you think about the message sent to Maltese architects today?