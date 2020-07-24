Kamra Tal-Periti Condemn Government For Delaying Construction Reform

د . إAEDSRر . س

Kamra Tal-Periti, the body representing Periti in Malta, have released a damning press statement on yesterday’s incident involving a wall collapse in Bormla.

The organization criticized the lack of progress on construction regulation, commenting on how recommendations by the Government-appointed Committee are still to be made public. They also remarked on how the industry is still far off from seeing any notable changes, despite holding numerous meetings with stakeholders.

In addition, Kamra tal-Periti singled out the government for not honouring the written commitment to implement comprehensive reform.

In August 2019 the Government issued a Letter of Commitment recognizing the need for a comprehensive reform of the building and construction industry. According to the Kamra tal-Periti, progress on legislation reform is being delayed due to a lack of focus and resources.

Other organizations have come forward with their own scathing comments. In a press statement released Friday morning AD/PD commented that the position of the Minister in charge with this portfolio is no longer tenable.

The Kamra tal-Periti maintain that the situation is untenable. They urge the Prime Minister and the Ministers responsible for this industry to fulfil these commitments without further delay.

