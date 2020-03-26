Kamra Tal-Periti Bracing Itself For Potential Lockdown, Gives Advice On How To Secure Construction Sites

Malta’s Chamber of Architects and Civil Engineers has submitted advice to the government on how construction sites should be closed down in the case of a potential lockdown.

Simone Vella Lenicker, President of the Kamra tal-Periti, told Lovin Malta that any potential ban on construction works shouldn’t be announced from one day to the next.

“Our biggest concern is that if the government decides it needs to impose a lockdown on the construction industry, there are certain works that would be more dangerous left pending,” she said. “If you’re halfway through demolishing a house, it would be better to continue demolishing it than to leave it at the mercy of strong winds or heavy rain, for example.”

Indeed, she said the Chamber has already started studying ways to reduce the risks of construction works, particularly demolition and excavation works, in the potential case of a lockdown.

“We want periti to think ahead in case there’s a lockdown,” she said.