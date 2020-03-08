Juventus Denied After Requesting To Play Champions League Match Against Lyon In Ta’ Qali

Anyone hoping to see a world-class Champions League match in Malta will have to wait a bit longer after the Malta Football Association confirmed that there was no chance that Juventus and Lyon would be playing each other in Ta’ Qali.

The MFA confirmed that the possibility of that match occurring in Malta had been “discarded” following informal communications between the Maltese football authority and the popular Italian football team. Their statement comes after the communications were revealed by Replay on Net TV.

This comes after Juventus had reached out to see if it would be possible to play their match here following restrictions on sporting events in Italy due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Informal contact was made with Association officials about this matter but in any case, the hypothesis was that it would not be possible for Italian supporters to travel to Malta and that the directives given by the Maltese health authorities must be respected. There has been no development whatsoever since then,” the MFA said today.

“The Association would like to make it clear that this possibility has already been discarded.”

“Furthermore, it is also pertinent to note that only the club concerned and UEFA can make official declarations on the match in question,” they ended.

For a brief moment, Maltese football fans hoped that they would be able to see the match-up in the National Stadium in Ta’ Qali after it was reported that Juventus had reached out to the MFA.

The match, which is scheduled for March 17th in the Allianz Stadium in Turin, is set to be played behind closed doors to minimise the spread of the coronavirus.

Would you like to see Juventus play a Champions League match in Malta?