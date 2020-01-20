Justyne Caruana’s Five Day Stint As Gozo Minister Is The Shortest Ever: A Look Back At Other Quickfire Tenures

Justyne Caruana has resigned as Gozo Minister less than five days after being re-appointed to the role. Questions are swirling around her relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged in connection to the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. However, with cartons of milk lasting longer than her tenure, Caruana’s second stint as a minister is staking the claim to be the shortest ever. Lovin Malta took a look at her closest competitors. 1. Justyne Caruana, Gozo Minister: Five Days 15th January 2020 to 20th January 2020

Less than a week after newly-appointed Prime Minister Robert Abela formed his cabinet, Caruana resigned after the of her husband’s intimate relationship with Yorgen Fenech, the man charged in connection with the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia. Her husband is Silvio Valletta, the former Deputy Police Commissioner who was forced out of the investigation for his conflict of interest. 2. Mons. Enrico Dandria, Education Minister: 20 Days 13th June 1932 to 3rd July 1932

Enrico Dandria, a priest and politician, was a major influence in early twentieth century pre-independence Malta, having served as the Education Minister between 1923 and 1927. Dandria played a crucial role in getting the Nationalist Party elected in 1932. However, aged just 40, he unexpectedly fell seriously ill. He was elected to the legislative assembly and appointed Education Minister. He actually never served, passing away 20 days later on 3rd July 1932. 3. Enrico Mizzi, Prime Minister: Three Months 4th September 1950 to 20th December 1950

A former leader of the party founded by his father, Enrico Mizzi led the Nationalist Party through expulsion to Uganda and significant internal reform. He worked tirelessly to get the party back on track, eventually becoming Prime Minister in a hung parliament in 1950. His success would be short-lived, dying just three months into his tenure as Prime Minister at 65. 4. John Dalli, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investment Promotion: Three Months 23rd March 2004 to 4th July 2004

After losing out on the PN Leadership, John Dalli was appointed as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Investment Promotion in Lawrence Gonzi’s cabinet. However, he resigned after serving for three months between April and July 2004 following allegations of corruption in the awarding of contracts for medical equipment and airline ticketing, which included companies owned by his daughters. The claims were contested, with Dalli eventually regaining a spot in the cabinet before heading off to a controversial stint as EU Commissioner. 5. Lino Spiteri, Finance Minister: Five Months November 1996 to March 1997

A major Labour Party figure, Lino Spiteri served as Finance Minister between 1981 and 1983 and Trade and Economic Planning Minister between 1983 and 1987. In 1996, he was appointed Finance Minister by Prime Minister Alfred Sant but resigned five months later. It is believed that Spiteri’s disagreements with Sant on the government’s VAT and taxation policy led to his resignation. Sant’s tenure as Prime Minister did not last long, with his government collapsing a year later. 6. Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici, Minister for Home & Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government: Six Months January 2012 to May 2012

Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici resigned from Minister for Home & Parliamentary Affairs and Local Government following a no-confidence vote in Parliament on 30 May 2012. It was the first time that a minister lost a confidence vote. It proved to be a difficult year for the PN. Tonio Borg had taken over the Parliamentary Affairs portfolio but stepped down a few months later to replace John Dalli as EU Commissioner following his resignation. By the end of the year, Gonzi would call a general election, kicking off Joseph Muscat’s electoral supremacy.

