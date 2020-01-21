Justyne Caruana Will Stay On As MP After Resignation And Vows To Contest Next General Election To Further Labour Majority In Gozo

Justyne Caruana, the former Gozo Minister who resigned over her husband’s intimate relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, has vowed to contest the next general election and even increase the Labour Party’s majority on Malta’s sister island.

She will also be staying on as an MP for this legislature, as will others who have resigned from top posts like Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi.

Writing on social media a day after she stepped down, Caruana maintained that she was proud of the work she had done in Gozo.