Justyne Caruana Will Stay On As MP After Resignation And Vows To Contest Next General Election To Further Labour Majority In Gozo
Justyne Caruana, the former Gozo Minister who resigned over her husband’s intimate relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech, has vowed to contest the next general election and even increase the Labour Party’s majority on Malta’s sister island.
She will also be staying on as an MP for this legislature, as will others who have resigned from top posts like Joseph Muscat and Konrad Mizzi.
Writing on social media a day after she stepped down, Caruana maintained that she was proud of the work she had done in Gozo.
Caruana was forced to resign five days after being re-appointed Gozo Minister following revelations that her husband, former Deputy Police Commissioner Silvio Valletta, holidayed with Yorgen Fenech, the businessman charged in connection of the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.
Valletta went to watch football games on at least two occasions. The first was the Champions League Final in May 2018, the same month police identified Fenech as a person of interest in the crime. A few weeks later, Valletta was removed from the investigation on court order over his relationship with his wife.
The court upheld his appeal in October, a few days after he had gone to Stamford Bridge with Fenech.
Valletta insists he was not aware that Fenech was a suspect at the time.
Caruana has paid a high price for her husband’s behaviour, with Clint Camilleri replacing her.