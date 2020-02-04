Justin Borg To Be Charged With The Murder Of Former Partner Chantelle Chetcuti Following Żabbar Stabbing

Justin Borg, the man believed to be behind a brutal stabbing attack on Sunday night that led to the mother of his daughters’ death is to be charged with murder in court later today.

Borg is believed to have murdered Chantelle Chetcuti by repeatedly stabbing her in the head outside of a club in Żabbar. Chetcuti died yesterday as a result of the injuries she obtained during Borg’s attack.

Borg is the father of Chetcuti’s two daughters.

He will be charged at 12:30pm today, police have confirmed.

Aside from being accused of the murder of his former partner Chetcuti, he will also be charged with the possession of an unspecified drug after an amount was found on him during a search.

Borg reportedly worked as a fruit and vegetable hawker.

He will be tried in front of Magistrate Charmaine Galea. Inspector Kurt Zahra and Joanna Piscopo will be prosecuting.

