Justice Ministry Publishes Vacancy For Malta’s New Attorney General Following Peter Grech’s Resignation
A notice inviting interested parties to apply for the post of Attorney General has been issued by the government.
Last Saturday, Attorney General Peter Grech handed in his resignation letter, citing work-related stress as the reason behind his retirement.
According to the notice, applicants must have no less than “twelve years of practice as an Advocate in Malta or served as a Magistrate in Malta or have partly so practised and partly so served.”
Applicants are being requested to submit a letter of application, including a CV and motivation letter, to the Secretary to the Appointment Commission by Wednesday 26th August.
Grech was appointed as Attorney General in 2010, replacing Silvio Camilleri, and is set to step down on 9th September.