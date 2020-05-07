Justice Ministry ‘Disappointed’ By State Prosecutor’s ‘Insensitive’ Decision To Defend Yorgen Fenech

د . إAEDSRر . س

Malta’s Ministry for Justice is expressing its personal disappointment with a State Prosecutor’s decision to give up his role and join Yorgen Fenech’s legal time in the case concerning the assassination of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

“The decision taken by the said advocate to assume the patronage of Mr Fenech at this early moment is insensitive.”

“Whilst expressing its disappointment, the Ministry states that it expected more prudence and caution both from the advocate and the legal firm in question,” the Justice Ministry said.

Charles Mercieca, a public prosecutor in the Office of the Attorney General, resigned from his position two days ago, only to appear in court the next morning on behalf of Fenech.

Daphne Caruana Galizia’s family has asked the Office of the Attorney General to launch an urgent internal investigation

The family has also reported Mercieca to the Commission for the Administration of Justice, which is responsible for discipline over advocates and the judiciary.

Mercieca told Times of Malta yesterday that he was never involved in the Yorgen Fenech case, either directly or indirectly, during his time at the Attorney General’s office.

