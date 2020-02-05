Justice Minister Says Maltese Government ‘Committed’ To Strengthening Fight Against Domestic Violence And Thanks Activists For Protesting

The government is “committed” to the fight against domestic violence on the island as Malta comes to the terms with the fact that another mother, Chantelle Chetcuti, was murdered by someone who was meant to love her.

Yesterday’s renewed commitment comes as scores of people, women’s rights activists and domestic abuse survivors took to the streets to Valletta to draw attention to the ongoing problem in Maltese society.

“The government is committed to strengthening its fight against domestic violence. Since 2013 it has done a lot, but there’s still a lot more to be done with everyone’s help. Thank you to the organisations that protested yesterday that accepted the government’s invitation,” Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis said.