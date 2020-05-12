Justice Minister Orders Inquiry Into Yorgen Fenech’s Recently Graduated Lawyer

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis has ordered an independent inquiry into Charles Mercieca, a recently graduated lawyer who joined Yorgen Fenech’s defence team a day after he resigned from his job as public prosecutor.

The inquiry will be conducted by former Chief Justice Joseph Azzopardi and will present its findings directly to Zammit Lewis by not later than 16th June.

Mercieca recently joined Gianluca Caruana Curran and Marion Camilleri on the defence team of Yorgen Fenech, who was last November charged with conspiring to assassinate journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Zammit Lewis has described Mercieca’s behaviour as “insensitive” and has also claimed the young lawyer was engaged by the law firm Guido de Marco & Associates, which is run by Nationalist MP Mario de Marco and his sister Gianella de Marco.

The PN MP has denied that his firm ever employed Mercieca, stating that his nephew Gianluca Caruana Curran is handling Fenech’s case in his personal capacity and without any involvement from the firm.

