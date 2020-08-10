‘Just One Month Of Pay’: Maltese Healthcare Worker Sheds Light On Reality Of COVID-19 Swabbing Centres

A Maltese healthcare worker has spoken out about the struggles of working at a swabbing centre and how she has only been paid for one month of work.

While expressing her thoughts on social media, Martina Agius also criticised Prime Minister Robert Abela and his strategy to relax measures “prematurely”.

“I dare you to spend a day at a swabbing hub, where we are overwhelmed with the influx of swab tests being done daily,” she said.

Despite Health Minister Chris Fearne claiming that there are no backlogs at swabbing centres, healthcare workers tell a different story and they’re not even getting paid for their hard work too.

“Working through a heatwave, in full PPE, without a swabbing buddy, because we aren’t equipped with enough gowns. Understaffed, unmotivated and payment for our duties is months behind!” Martina said.

Martina, who works as a podiatrist, answered a call to help at swabbing centre back in April. Working overtime, she claims to have only been paid for one month of work.

“In July, certain contracts were not extended since the number of cases had calmed down,” she told Lovin Malta.

As of yesterday, Malta has 396 active COVID-19 cases, the highest recorded since the pandemic hit the island in March.

Last week, Health Minister Chris Fearne announced that two new swabbing centres will be set up in Burmarrad and Qormi to help deal with Malta’s rise in COVID-19 cases.

“The two new swabbing hubs should help. The lack of staff is the problem, as well as PPEs, as they are low in stock,” she said.

Despite a new set of government measures to limit mass gatherings, large groups of people were spotted at Paceville and Comino, spurring a reaction from the Medical Association of Malta who claimed that the worst has yet to come.

“If you do not listen to the people on the frontline, how do you expect people to listen to you?” she ended.

Tag a healthcare worker who needs to read this