If You Thought Malta Would Start Tackling Corruption, Here’s A Fact To Ruin Your Day

Malta’s reputation for fighting corruption is not exactly stellar. Our former Prime Minister was donned 2019 Man of The Year In Organised Crime and Corruption, almost nobody has ever been jailed for corruption, and yet not a day goes by without a major scandal being revealed in the press.

The good news is that Malta has a Permanent Commission Against Corruption whose official mission is to “conduct investigations either on its own initiative or following reports made to it by any person”.

The bad news? It’s virtually uncontactable.

If you send an email to the official address pcac.mjeg@gov.mt this is the message you receive: “The email address you entered couldn’t be found. Please check the recipient’s email address and try to resend the message. If the problem continues, please contact your email admin.”

And then there are the phone numbers which go unanswered for days, and that includes the mobile number.

So if you need to report something to the Commission, you might want to try smoke signals or a homing pigeon instead.

How would you go about reporting corruption in Malta? Send us your best ideas.