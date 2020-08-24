Just Back From Beirut, Courageous Chef Begins Training For 15k Swim Between Malta And Gozo

After returning from his charitable venture in Beirut, Chef Rafel Sammut has already began training for another event, where he will swim from Malta to Gozo and back. All proceeds will go towards the Victory Kitchen which was opened earlier this year to feed families hit hardest by the pandemic.

“This involves a swim starting from Ċirkewwa, going around Comino, up to Gozo and going back to Ċirkewwa, covering a total of 15.1km,” Rafel explained.

Swimming back into routine ????‍♂️ ????‍♂️ In 3 weeks we will swim 15k in aid of Victory Kitchen – since March we have not… Posted by Rafel Sammut on Monday, August 24, 2020

On Monday 17th August, Rafel, together with Hany Harb from Alibaba restaurant, Jean Galea Souchet from Cleland & Souchet, Robert Bonello, Zack De Marco and Marko Pavlovic headed to Beirut as “Team Malta for Beirut”. They assisted families affected by the recent explosion by cooking thousands of meals and distributing around 1000kg of raw produce.

“We intend to continue our services on a permanent basis and hopefully reach out to even more people over the coming months”, Rafel continued.

This swim is part of that effort to offer continued support and further details about the exact date and starting point will be provided according to the weather.

Those wishing to help or donate are urged to contact Victory Kitchen through Facebook or by calling on 99906056.

