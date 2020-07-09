Just 11% Think Adrian Delia Is Good Enough To Be The Next Prime Minister

Only 11% think Nationalist Party leader Adrian Delia as fit for Prime Minster, a recent survey found.

A Corporate Dispatch survey by Misco conducted on the first two days of this month found that out of a random sample of 400 respondents, 56% believe Robert Abela is more suited to be Prime Minister, more than five times that of Opposition leader Adrian Delia.

Delia lost a vote of confidence from his party yesterday, following fresh allegations of bribery, and questions on leaked WhatsApp conversations with the main suspect of the Daphne Caruana Galizia case Yorgen Fenech.

A secret vote by the PN’s parliamentary group resulted in 11 voting to keep the leader and 19 voting against.

However, Delia continues to grip onto his leadership role and vowed to lead the Nationalist Party until the end of the legislature, insisting that the PN’s paid-up members had elected him to the role of leader.

Meanwhile, eyes look to whether the President will act in light of this, with Malta’s constitution clearly stating that if the Opposition Leader loses the faith of the parliamentary group at any point in the legislature, the President is obliged to act and remove him from the role.

There is no precedent to how the President would go about selecting the next opposition leader and could present a major issue moving forward, that could even last months.

