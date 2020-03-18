Junior Minister Launches iGaming Hotline To Keep Businesses Updated During These ‘Extraordinary Times’

A new hotline has been set up to support the local iGaming sector by providing businesses with constant updates that may affect their operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

“During these extraordinary times, it is our duty to protect what we have built together and find ways to propel the economy forward to overcome such challenging times. The digital era we are living in will help us mitigate the circumstances and allow us to continue working, even if at a distance,” he said.

The +35625469111 hotline will provide iGaming businesses with constant updates that may affect their operations and to provide assistance should it be required.

“As a Junior Minister for this Government, I appreciate the hard work and dedication to Malta and its economy in the past years. This industry’s contribution to our economy is crucial and your contribution has made most of this Government’s success stories possible,” Bartolo said.

“I have always believed that our country’s economic success was not achieved by the government alone, but through a collective effort of all stakeholders from the smallest employee to the largest corporation.”

Just last night, Cristiano Blanco, head of gaming at the Kindred Group, spoke out after Economy Minister Silvio Schembri said that third-country nationals who lose their work permit as a result of the current global economic fallout will have to return to their countries of origin.