Junior Minister Blatantly Persists With Taxpayer Fraud On Facebook Despite Magisterial Inquiry

Ministers are still misusing taxpayer money on Facebook despite the fact that a magisterial inquiry is underway into the criminal implications of this practice. Just this morning, parliamentary secretary Rosianne Cutajar released a video produced by taxpayer money directly on her personal Facebook page, in clear breach of the rules laid out by the Standards Commissioner. The video ends with an official logo of the parliamentary secretariat, confirming it has been paid by public funds. UPDATE: Cutajar has since clarified that this morning’s incident was due to a Facebook glitch which saw the video not being successfully uploaded on the official government page, meaning it had to be reuploaded and therefore appeared to have been posted after it was posted by Cutajar’s page.

The video shared this morning ends with the official logo of the Parliamentary Secretariat, confirming it was produced with taxpayer money. Such videos are not allowed to be shared directly on the personal pages of ministers or parliamentary secretaries.

According to the new rules, content produced using taxpayer money should be released on official channels, such as the Facebook pages of a ministry. Once it is shared officially, ministers are free to re-share such content to their personal Facebook pages. However, several ministers are doing their utmost to keep breaching such rules, with many of them publishing taxpayer-produced content directly to their own personal Facebook pages. In most cases, they are doing this at the same exact moment as the content is shared on the official pages, using a system of crossposting, which still goes against the rules. But in this morning’s example, Cutajar went a step further. She shared the video directly on her own Facebook page. It was only shared on the ministry’s official Facebook page Riformi, some 40 minutes later after Lovin Malta wrote to Cutajar and highlighted the fact that she was breaching the law. Interestingly, when the video was shared on the ministry’s Facebook page Riformi, the administrators were sure to tag the junior minister’s personal Facebook page in the post. This was not reciprocated earlier when the junior minister shared the video herself.

No tag or link to the official government Facebook page.

So rather than using the junior minister’s personal page to promote the ministry’s official page, it is the ministry’s official page that is promoting Cutajar’s personal page. It is no wonder then that the publicly-owned ministry’s official page has 1,433 likes compared to the privately-owned Facebook page of Cutajar which enjoys almost 30,000 likes. This morning’s video, which shared a positive message about breaking down gender stereotypes, features Cutajar throughout in what is clearly an exercise of self-promotion, days after she came under fire for allegedly having a relationship with murder suspect Yorgen Fenech. She has so far refused to comment about the allegations, but has not held any media activities since. Meanwhile, more than 4,200 people have already signed a petition calling for an end to Facebook misuse by government officials and insisting that ministers should refund the taxpayer money they abused. The petition is part of a campaign launched by Lovin Malta’s show Kaxxaturi which also raised more than €6,000 and has already been seen watched by more than 315,000 people.