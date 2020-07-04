Junior Minister Apologies After His Driver Leaves Official Car Parked On St Julian’s Bus Stop

Malta’s Junior Minister for Sport Clifton Grima has issued an apology after his driver left his official car parked on a bus stop blocking passengers, one of whom is in a wheelchair, safe access onto the transport.

“I apologise for this failure and will ensure that it does not happen again,” Grima wrote on social media. Grima said that he has reached out to the person who uploaded the initial post and personally apologised for the issue.

The photo, shared on Facebook group ‘The-Salott’, showed the ministerial car with the number plate ‘GM 23’ and other cars blocking the bay along Gorg Borg Olivier street in the area and preventing passengers, one of whom is a wheelchair, from safely boarding any bus that passes.

“Special thanks to GM23 and all the other cars for parking on a bus stop. Apprezzajna hafna,” one person said. “Lead by example they say,” said another.