Junior College Students Can Save Money On Hot Beverages By Bringing Their Travel Mug With Them From Today

Students will be able to save money by bringing their travel mugs with them to Junior College from today as a new scheme is rolled out aimed at reducing prices for students who help reduce plastic waste.

Students who bring their own reusable mug to the Junior College Canteen will benefit from lower prices when ordering a hot drink. The drinks can range from teas and coffees to hot chocolate.

“As part of our Green Policy, KSJC has come to an agreement with both the Junior College Canteen and Lemon Lime and Orange to offer a reduced price for those who present their own cup when ordering a hot beverage,” a KSJC spokesperson said today.

In the past year, KSJC introduced their ‘Green Policy’ initiative where its aim is to make the council as environmentally friendly as possible.

Aside from the new travel mug scheme, KSJC organised three clean-ups in 2019, as well as placed organic bins around the Junior College premises, held online green awareness campaign and an educational campaign in collaboration with ‘Save the Blue’.

“KSJC believes that there is still a long way to go, therefore we have already started working on introducing new bike racks at Junior College, planting more trees in different JC areas, battery recycling bins and monetary incentives to students who plan on purchasing a bike,” they said.

