Junior College Students Can Save Money On Hot Beverages By Bringing Their Travel Mug With Them From Today

Students will be able to save money by bringing their travel mugs with them to Junior College from today as a new scheme is rolled out aimed at reducing prices for students who help reduce plastic waste.

Students who bring their own reusable mug to the Junior College Canteen will benefit from lower prices when ordering a hot drink. The drinks can range from teas and coffees to hot chocolate.

“As part of our Green Policy, KSJC has come to an agreement with both the Junior College Canteen and Lemon Lime and Orange to offer a reduced price for those who present their own cup when ordering a hot beverage,” a KSJC spokesperson said today.