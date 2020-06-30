Julia Farrugia Portelli Outright Denies Having Any Relationship With Yorgen Fenech: ‘My Bed Is For My Husband’

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli has denied having had any kind of relationship, intimate or otherwise, with Yorgen Fenech, the man charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Asked by Lovin Malta whether she ever had any kind of relationship with Fenech, Farrugia Portelli responded:

“I never had, don’t have and will never have a relationship with the person in question. With reference to yesterday’s stories, my bed for the last seven years has been shared with my husband and my seven-year-old daughter.”

“Parents like me know it isn’t a great situation to wake up with aches in your back.”

Muscat isn’t the only MP the Prime Minister has to lose. A minister has a history with one of the hitmen and, after Fenech’s role in the murder was known, a junior minister had an affair with him and another minister was in constant contact with him.https://t.co/byUCImPqP5 — Paul Caruana Galizia (@pcaruanagalizia) June 28, 2020

The stories in question refer to claims made on Twitter by Paul Caruana Galizia, journalist and son of Daphne Caruana Galizia, which implicated three unnamed Cabinet members for their closeness to Fenech and other men charged with the assassination.

Caruana Galizia said a minister was in constant contact with Fenech, a junior minister had an affair with him after his role in the murder was known and another minister has a history with one of the alleged hitmen.

In light of these allegations, Lovin Malta has reached out to all government MPs to inquire about their relationship with Fenech.

