Julia Farrugia Portelli Is Refusing To Discuss ‘Urgent Matters’ Affecting Film Industry, Say Maltese Producers

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli is refusing to meet film producers to discuss pertinent issues, according to the Malta Producers’ Association.

“The MPA has over the last few months repeatedly but unsuccessfully called for meetings with Minister Farrugia Portelli to discuss pressing matters related to the state of the film sector in Malta,” they said in a press release earlier today.

The association also claims that emails to Prime Minister Robert Abela to intervene have also gone unanswered.

In addition to the issue of the COVID-19 pandemic, the MPA claims that discrimination against local film companies by the film commissioner “needs urgent attention” along with claims that he has failed to disclose operational reviews on his operations.

It also cited a delay in this year’s film funds as a “matter of urgent concern” which it claims will have repercussions for the local film industry if delayed any longer.

Earlier this week, the Malta Film Commission announced that the third installment of the Jurassic World franchise will begin shooting in Malta later this month.

Hollywood stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are expected to make their way to Malta as they reprise their lead roles in the blockbuster franchise.

However, the good news shouldn’t deviate from the grievances that the local industry faces, according to the MPA.

“Whilst it is positive and welcoming to note that productions are slowly finding their way back to our islands, the MPA cannot accept this fact as the solution to the problems that members of the MPA are facing,” it said.

