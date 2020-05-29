Judge Finds Yorgen Fenech’s Rights Breached By COVID-19 Public Health Measures

A court has found that Yorgen Fenech’s rights were breached by a public health notice that suspended court proceedings in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justice Lawrence Mintoff delivered the ruling this morning in a constitutional case brought forward by Fenech against Prof. Gauci.

Fenech is the man charged with conspiring to assassinate Daphne Caruana Galizia.

According to MaltaToday, Judge Mintoff declared that Fenech’s rights to justice within a reasonable time had been breached and ordered that the compilation of evidence against Fenech resume immediately.

What do you make of this news? Let us know in the comments below