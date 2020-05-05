د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Journalist Association Admonishes PN Deputy Leader For Refusing To Take Questions About Migration

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

The Institute for Maltese Journalists has admonished PN Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo for refusing to answer journalists questions on the party’s position on migration. 

“This is unacceptable and disappointing given the PN’s front-page coverage of IĠM’s statement,” the IĠM said.

A few days ago, the IĠM called out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s attempts at restricting journalists’ questions. 

Just 48 hours later, Arrigo was doing the same thing, IĠM said. During a press conference this afternoon, Arrigo refused to answer questions related to migration, telling journalists to restrict their questions to the press conference’s subject matter.

“Journalists’ questions can never be restricted to a particular subject that the authority (or in this case party) deems fit. We will not tolerate living in a society where those in authority can restrict the media to accommodate their political goals,” IĠM explained.

The association reiterated that authorities, including politicians, need to understand and most importantly pronounce themselves against any type of anti-media rhetoric.

What do you think of the IĠM’s statement?

READ NEXT: Malta Is The Best Place To Be When Dealing With Unexpected Financial Expenses In The EU, Apparently

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK