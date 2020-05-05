Journalist Association Admonishes PN Deputy Leader For Refusing To Take Questions About Migration

The Institute for Maltese Journalists has admonished PN Deputy Leader Robert Arrigo for refusing to answer journalists questions on the party’s position on migration.

“This is unacceptable and disappointing given the PN’s front-page coverage of IĠM’s statement,” the IĠM said.

A few days ago, the IĠM called out Prime Minister Robert Abela’s attempts at restricting journalists’ questions.

Just 48 hours later, Arrigo was doing the same thing, IĠM said. During a press conference this afternoon, Arrigo refused to answer questions related to migration, telling journalists to restrict their questions to the press conference’s subject matter.

“Journalists’ questions can never be restricted to a particular subject that the authority (or in this case party) deems fit. We will not tolerate living in a society where those in authority can restrict the media to accommodate their political goals,” IĠM explained.

The association reiterated that authorities, including politicians, need to understand and most importantly pronounce themselves against any type of anti-media rhetoric.