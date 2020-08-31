Joseph Muscat Was Interrogated By Police ‘Under Caution’ Due To Potential Investigation

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat was interrogated “under caution” by investigators when he was called to answer questions of his knowledge of the Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation.

Inspector Kurt Zahra confirmed the fact in court this morning while under questioning from lawyer Jason Azzopardi. This means that Muscat was warned that he could be subject to investigation over the case and is a formal warning that Muscat can refuse to answer questions if he fears he could incriminate himself.

Muscat was called on 21st August 2020. However, after the interrogation Muscat insisted he was not under investigation. Zahra’s statement raises serious doubts over what Muscat told the press.

Muscat has been linked to the case ever since this former chief of staff Keith Schembri was arrested in connection with the case.

More recently, court sittings have revealed that Fenech claimed Muscat was one of three people who knew of the murder after the fact. Meanwhile, Fenech says he discussed details on the murder about a party in Girgenti and at Castille.

The Tumas Group businessman was invited to Muscat’s exclusive birthday party at Girgenti in 2019, where he gifted the former Prime Minister three bottles of expensive Petrus wine. One of the bottles was a 1974 vintage (Muscat’s birth year), and two of them were 2007 vintages (the year Muscat’s twin daughters were born).

On another occasion in 2014, Fenech handed Muscat a luxury limited-edition Bvlgari watch commemorating Malta’s ascent into the EU. All of the gifts have since shown up on an official registry, which was published almost a month after the allegations first emerged.

