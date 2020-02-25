Joseph Muscat Sent A Mailshot To People Who Did Business With Malta, And It Could Breach Data Protection

Malta’s former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat has sent out a mailshot to prominent international businessmen linked to Malta, raising questions about whether he is using government data in breach of the law.

Lovin Malta is informed that Muscat has sent out emails using his joseph@josephmuscat.com account to personally thank any person he deems to have contributed to the country. Recipients interpreted it as being Muscat’s attempt at pitching his services to prospective consultancy clients.

In the email, Muscat is full of self-praise, crediting himself with the financial growth and development of Malta over the past few years, especially during his tenure as Prime Minister.

Sources have questioned how Muscat was able to gain access to the details of certain individuals, some of whom have never even spoken to the former Prime Minister or shared their details with him and whose contact details would not be otherwise readily available.

This once again raises the issue of Muscat using his personal email joseph@josephmuscat.com throughout his tenure despite authorities telling him not to do so.

Using his personal email has not only allowed Muscat to communicate undetected but also granted him access to certain details, some of which could be confidential, beyond his resignation.

Muscat has been living out of a suitcase since being forced to resign, heading off to Dubai and even holding a meeting with top international lawyer Saad Djebbar in London.

He was recently spotted entering the Ghanian Embassy in Sliema, Malta’s home of one of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Muscat also met with Malta’s Football Association with an eye to introduce a Maltese team in the Italian third division, the Serie C.

Lovin Malta has reached out to Muscat for a comment.