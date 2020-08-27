Joseph Muscat Says Yorgen Fenech Actually Apologised For Not Speaking To Him At Birthday Party

Muscat said police are in possession of a message that Fenech sent him that day in which the murder suspect apologised for not speaking to him because “there were too many people around me”.

Joseph Muscat has dismissed Yorgen Fenech’s suggestion that the two had discussed the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia during a birthday party that the then Prime Minister threw at Girgenti.

Earlier today, homicide inspector Kurt Zahra said Fenech had told police during his interrogation that Muscat was one of three people who knew of the murder plot after the assassination.

According to Fenech’s statement, Fenech and Muscat spoke twice about the murder, the first time at Castille and the second at Muscat’s birthday bash at Girgenti.

On both occasions, they discussed middleman Melvin Theuma and whether or not he can be trusted. Muscat allegedly asked whether his then chief of staff Keith Schembri was named in the recordings.

Muscat, Fenech said, also passed on information that Theuma was set to be arrested in June 2019. However, Inspector Kurt Zahra told the court that investigators were not planning a raid around then.

The former Prime Minister referred to this discrepancy, saying he couldn’t have possibly referred to plans before the police had even started considering them.

“This statement was given after a pardon was refused him and after I received a threat that my name will be smeared unless I grant him a pardon,” Muscat said. “I have said this in public and repeated it to an inquiring magistrate.”

“I always did my duty as Prime Minister and this led to an important development in this major crime, unlike what happened in previous major crimes.”