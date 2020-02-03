Joseph Muscat Reveals 139 Gifts He Received As Prime Minister, Including A Luxury Watch From Yorgen Fenech

Joseph Muscat has published a list of 139 gifts he had received as Prime Minister, including a luxury limited edition Bvlgari watch that murder suspect Yorgen Fenech had gifted him back in Christmas 2014.

The list, which Muscat published in response to a parliamentary question by Nationalist MP Karol Aquilina, confirms what Lovin Malta reported last December, which is that Fenech had gifted Muscat one of 25 limited edition watches that Bvlgari had designed for the occasion of Malta’s accession to the EU.

Muscat has said he has left the watch in the possession of the state.

Times of Malta had also reported that Fenech had gifted Muscat another watch valued at around €2,000, but this second watch wasn’t mentioned in the list. Besides the Bvlgari watch, the only watches declared by Muscat were a Gavox watch that was gifted to him by the Belgian Prime Minister and an unmarked autographed watch that was gifted to him by a Secretary General from a UN organisation.

Muscat’s list also confirms a Times report that Fenech had gifted Muscat three bottles of Petrus wine during a party at Girgenti in February 2019. Although Muscat didn’t state that the bottles of wine were gifted to him by Fenech, he did confirm a specific detail in the Times report, which is that one of the bottles was a 1974 vintage (Muscat’s birth year) and two of them were 2007 vintages (the year Muscat’s twin daughters were born).