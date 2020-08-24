د . إAEDSRر . س

Popular reads right about now

Joseph Muscat Publishes His Letter Of Resignation

Author profile image

By

0
Article Featured Image

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat published the letter of resignation he had sent to President George Vella on 13th January.

“In consultation with the Office of the President, the letter of resignation sent by Dr Joseph Muscat to the President of Malta is being published,” the former Prime Minister said in a Facebook post.

“Dr Muscat respects the President’s decision to not publish any correspondence that he receives, and offered to publish this letter himself to avoid needless speculation – as the letter’s content shows.”

Throughout his letter, Muscat informed Vella that he would resigning from his position as Prime Minister, seeing as how a new party leader was elected.

“I will be keeping my place in the House Of Representatives.”

“The Cabinet, which has been made aware of my intentions towards Your Excellency and publicly, has been made aware of my resignation – as has Mr Speaker – through copies of this letter.”

Muscat went on to thank the President for the opportunity he gave him to help lead the country.

What do you make of this?

READ NEXT: Women’s Rights Activists Applaud ‘Much Needed’ Domestic Violence Unit In Malta’s Police Force

Comments
Share this

You may also love

View All

www.lovinmalta.com says

Do you agree to share your location with us?

There have been many changes recently relating to the introduction of GDPR from May 25th 2018, therefore, before you continue we wish to advise that in continuing to our website you are consenting to our Terms of Use and understand the new privacy policy that is in effect.

OK