Joseph Muscat Publishes His Letter Of Resignation

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat published the letter of resignation he had sent to President George Vella on 13th January.

“In consultation with the Office of the President, the letter of resignation sent by Dr Joseph Muscat to the President of Malta is being published,” the former Prime Minister said in a Facebook post.

“Dr Muscat respects the President’s decision to not publish any correspondence that he receives, and offered to publish this letter himself to avoid needless speculation – as the letter’s content shows.”