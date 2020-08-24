Joseph Muscat Publishes His Letter Of Resignation
Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat published the letter of resignation he had sent to President George Vella on 13th January.
“In consultation with the Office of the President, the letter of resignation sent by Dr Joseph Muscat to the President of Malta is being published,” the former Prime Minister said in a Facebook post.
“Dr Muscat respects the President’s decision to not publish any correspondence that he receives, and offered to publish this letter himself to avoid needless speculation – as the letter’s content shows.”
Throughout his letter, Muscat informed Vella that he would resigning from his position as Prime Minister, seeing as how a new party leader was elected.
“I will be keeping my place in the House Of Representatives.”
“The Cabinet, which has been made aware of my intentions towards Your Excellency and publicly, has been made aware of my resignation – as has Mr Speaker – through copies of this letter.”
Muscat went on to thank the President for the opportunity he gave him to help lead the country.